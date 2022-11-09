GPS GE15 candidate will represent all races in Betong if elected, assures Deputy Premier

SPAOH (Nov 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Betong, Dr Richard Rapu will represent all races in the parliamentary constituency if he wins the 15th general election (GE15), assured Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Dr Rapu, 59, would not be the MP for the majority Ibans alone as alleged by a certain quarters, Uggah insisted in his efforts to allay public fear that Rapu would only be the voice of the Iban people at federal level.

Uggah, who is also the GPS Election Director, said this during a gathering with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bukit Saban branch leaders and members from several Malay villages here today.

“I am very confident that he will treat everyone fairly and equally,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman.

Uggah said Rapu himself would realised that he needed to be fair in serving all.

“He was with me for eight years when I was a member of the federal cabinet. In 2016, when I moved to Sarawak, he was with me until he was nominated as the candidate.

“He too has been a very regular companion during my walkabouts here. I am sure the need to be fair and to treat and serve everyone equally has been ingrained in him.

“So the non-Iban voters have absolutely nothing to fear or to be concerned about,” he said.

Just earlier today, GPS Betong in a separate statement expressed its concern that the opposition fold is invoking the racial card with Dr Rapu as the central figure.

Betong incumbent MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and Bukit Saban PBB branch deputy chairman Abang Suhardie Abang Zaini were among those present at the function today.

Uggah also expressed his and the people’s gratitude to Chuat for his immense contributions when he was a two-term state assemblyman for Bukit Saban and subsequently as Betong MP from May 2018 to October 2022.

He also thanked Chuat for his decision to step down to make way for a new and younger leader to take over at Betong as MP.