GPS Sibu finds good response from online community to ceramahs

SIBU (Nov 9): Gabung Parti Sarawak (GPS) Sibu has found social media to be a good way to reach a wider audience for its ceramahs, said Michael Tiang.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief said over 15,000 people took to Facebook on Saturday to watch GPS Sibu candidate Clarence Ting’s campaign.

“I think social media is a different publicity strategy. So, we will continue to do the ceramah both offline and online,” he told reporters here during a health programme yesterday.

Tiang said there were some 200 people at the ceramah in person.

“Nowadays, hard to judge well received or not. It is really into social media and, sometimes, online is more powerful as it can reach wider audiences,” said the Pelawan assemblyman.

On the 10-day health programme, Tiang said it was for the B40 group to have free access to health checks in the Pelawan area.

“This is fourth location being the fourth day. We will do in 10 locations – all the way until Nov 14.”

He said while anyone is welcome to join the programme, blood tests are only offered to the B40 group.

At each location, voters can also check their polling stations.

“I am afraid a lot of new voters – without experience – they do not know where to vote. So, we just want to assist them by providing them with the necessary information,” he said.

Tiang noted due to the increase in the number of new voters, Pelawan constituency now has 14 polling stations – up from 11 previously.

He also added that the upgrading of Brooke Drive has nothing to do with the parliamentary polls as the project was planned last year.