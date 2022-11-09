Greater majority in Bintulu will give me ‘bigger’ voice in Parliament, says Tiong

BINTULU (Nov 9): Bintulu incumbent Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said winning with a bigger majority in the 15th general election (GE15) would guarantee him a ‘bigger’ voice in the Parliament.

He said with a bigger mandate given by the people, he would be able to continue fighting for their rights, be their voice and more importantly, enable him to fight for more development allocations for Bintulu.

“In this general election, my intentions and goals remain the same, never changed, that is to continue working hard to provide the best service for the people of Bintulu,” he said.

“I appeal to all voters to give me support and ideas to create a win-win situation between us,” he added.

Noting that he would be defending the Bintulu for the sixth consecutive term in this upcoming parliamentary election, Tiong said the task is not easy.

“However, it is also not something impossible if you all give me strong support. Your vote is very valuable to me.

“We must ensure that all voters in Bintulu go out to vote and reach at least 90 per cent of the total turnout,” he added.

He also said with the registration of young voters aged 18 and above, the number of first-time voters had increased dramatically.

“I hope Malaysians can fulfil your responsibility to vote and follow the correct voting procedure so that your vote is not wasted,” said Tiong.

He also appealed to Sarawak voters to give full support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the GE15 to ensure that the coalition wins all 31 parliamentary seats.

“If this dream is achieved, we will be more confident to negotiate and speak up with the federal government including demanding more autonomy and resources for Sarawak that has been given in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

Tiong and his campaigning team yesterday visited several longhouses namely Rumah Gerena Anak Pi, Batu 17, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rumah Mathew anak Selutan, Sg Sarau, Sebauh; Rumah Patrick Andin Anak Uli, Sg Serakit, Sebauh and Rumah Endawie @ Bujang Anak Maga, Bukit Bethany, Kelarong.