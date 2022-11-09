Heavy rain triggers flood in Long Bemang, 530 residents affected

LIMBANG (Nov 9): Heavy rain since yesterday has triggered flood in Long Bemang, Baram with the water level rising to over one foot as of this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said despite the rising floodwaters, the situation remained under control and no evacuation was needed thus far.

“Information received from Long Bemang volunteer firefighters (PBS) stated that as of 7.50am, the flood water level in Long Bemang was 1.5 feet high with a rising trend under the fine weather,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam also said the electricity supply in the affected area had been temporarily turned off by the Sarawak Energy (SEB) yesterday for the safety of the locals.

A total of 530 residents living in the 103-door longhouse were affected by the flood.

Long Bemang is a flood-prone village due to its location on low-lying ground and close to the riverbank.