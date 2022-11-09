Housewife jailed, fined for not reporting death of contractor

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): A housewife was jailed for seven days and fined RM500, in default, one week’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday for failing to give information or notice on the death of a contractor earlier this month.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the sentence on Lu Yin Yen, 51, after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 176 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to one month or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Lu admitted to not giving the information regarding the death of the 63-year-old man at a house in Luyang on October 30.

The fact of the case stated that on the incident day, the deceased was having a heart attack and died at the place.

Lo dragged the deceased’s body to downstairs of the house and brought it into her car.

She then drove to Tanjung Aru and left the body there.

The deceased’s body was found by the public on November 2 and a post-mortem found that the cause of death was heart attack.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused said that she has a kid and her husband is paralysed.

The prosecution pressed for a heavier sentence saying that the deceased’s family did not know his whereabouts and the way they found him was very devastating.

When the court asked what was the relationship between the accused and the deceased, the prosecution explained that according to investigation, it seemed that they had a special relationship.

The accused did say that she knew the deceased since three years ago.