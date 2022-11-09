Idris: DAP showing lack of confidence with call not to give GPS strong mandate

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) call to voters not to give Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) a strong mandate clearly shows that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has no confidence in winning parliamentary seats in Sarawak, said Datuk Idris Buang.

According to the GPS Publicity and Media Relations chairman, DAP’s call can be interpreted as a desperate remark of those that do not believe in themselves.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) publicity chief was referring to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement that PH offers credible checks and balances against the GPS coalition.

“This is clearly insulting and a manifestation of DAP/PH’s selfish mentality. PH has been proven through their 22 months at the helm to being a failed government,” said Idris said in a press statement today.

“They had failed to fulfil their many promises. Their manifesto ‘bukan janji … bukan kitab suci’ (not promises, not holy text) still rings a bell. They have failed to serve Sarawak when given the chance and many development projects were either delayed or cancelled. On top of all their failures, they have insulted Malaysians particularly the B40, with their laughable meagre RM30 e-Wallet as if they have no better ideas.”

He pointed out that DAP also said Sarawak would go bankrupt within three years, a remark which had been proven otherwise.

Idris urged Sarawakian voters to remain rational and ensure GPS can be part of the federal government to contribute to the formation of policies for the best interests of Sarawak and Malaysia.

“This will add vigour to an already excellent state government under the able premiership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, to boost Sarawak’s endeavour on the right trajectory for success.

“Please do not to listen to DAP’s ‘crying wolf’ or words of insinuation and fear-mongering. Furthermore, Chong and his DAP’s lack credibility to talk about fighting for Sarawak’s rights under MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) has been shown. In 22 months at the helm, all they did was to do a cosmetic change on the Federal Constitution as an effort ‘to pull wool’ over Sarawakians’ eyes.”

He said Sarawakians should now know better who DAP is and urged all voters to vote for GPS in order to get the best for Sarawak from the federal government.

“As far as GPS is concerned, we respect of every single vote. We appreciate solid support from all Sarawakian voters and regard it as a signal of solidarity and oneness of purpose that GPS is the only capable and responsible party that could practicably bring the much-needed progress for the people of Sarawak,” Idris said.

Chong, who is DAP’s Stampin candidate, had claimed the best way to strengthen Sarawak is not to give absolute power to GPS.

He claimed when Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak controlled all the seats in Sarawak, there was a lack of accountability which resulted in the loss of the state’s rights in the first place.