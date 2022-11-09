Ismail Sabri: Collaboration with other parties to be decided by BN, not any individual

ALOR GAJAH (Nov 9): The decision to forge cooperation with any other parties if Barisan Nasional (BN) was unable to form the new government after the 15th General Election (GE15) will be a decision made by the coalition and not by any individual.

Caretaker Prime Minister cum Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this includes the possibility of BN collaborating with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“Such a big decision like this must be made by the party, not any individual. Whether we want to do it (collaborate) with PKR, or PN (Perikatan Nasional) or PH (Pakatan Harapan), the party will decide,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, on the rumours that Nov 18 is to be announced as a special public holiday and that the salary for civil servants will be paid on Nov 17, Ismail Sabri said the matter would be announced soon.

“It has been viral on social media today, but please wait for my announcement,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri went on a walkabout and met with the people in Durian Tunggal here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Mod Ali and BN candidate for Alor Gajah Shahril Sufian Hamdan. – Bernama