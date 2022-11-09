Ismail Sabri: Johor must return to being BN, Umno bastion in GE15

KLUANG (Nov 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants Johor to return to being an Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold and contribute to the coalition’s victory in the 15th general election (GE15).

Ismail Sabri, who is also an Umno vice-president, said Johor had previously often been referred to as an Umno and BN bastion, what more with the party’s (Umno) origins taking root in Johor.

“I once said in my speech in Johor that the state is the last bastion in terms of our party’s strength, as Umno was born in Johor and that if Johor falls, then the whole country (Umno and BN) will also fall.

“This was clearly proven when (BN) fell (in GE14), Malaysia (BN-led federal government) also fell and this is why Johor must ensure that the state returns to being an Umno and BN stronghold.

“Insya-Allah, with Johor being strong, the whole nation will remain under BN,” he said at a meet-and-greet session with Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituents in Taman Suria, Ayer Hitam today.

Johor is the first state to be visited by the prime minister since the GE15 campaign officially kicked off on Saturday.

Ismail Sabri said since BN’s huge victory in the Johor state election in March, there has been much progress achieved in the state under the leadership of Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“Congratulations Datuk Hasni and Datuk Onn Hafiz. In terms of investment in Johor, when Pakatan Harapan ruled, they were (only) able to attract RM12 billion in investments, causing Johor to fall to sixth or seventh place.

“But when we (BN) ruled, under Hasni and Onn Hafiz, investments amounted to RMRM60 billion, making Johor the top state in the country in terms of investments,” said Ismail Sabri.

The Umno vice-president also reminded Ayer Hitam voters not to get caught up with the games played by the Opposition and to wisely choose candidates who will represent their voices.

“So, although (Ayer Hitam parliamentary BN candidate) Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong is not a Malay, he had been cooperating with BN from the beginning,” Ismail Sabri said.

Ismail Sabri said Ayer Hitam was the first choice of location in his nationwide visits because he wanted to lend his support to Wee, who is MCA president.

He also gave his assurance that Wee will be back in the Cabinet if BN wins GE15 and he is reappointed as prime minister.

Asked by reporters later on BN sentiments currently in Johor, Ismail Sabri said the coalition is capable of winning the majority of parliamentary seats in the state given the fact that Johor was currently helmed by a BN-led government.

“It is looking good and this can be seen today in Ayer Hitam, with support for Wee looking very strong as well, and I am very confident Wee will emerge victorious,” he said.

In the Johor election, BN returned to power with a two-thirds majority win, taking 40 out of the 56 state seats.

Wee will be defending the Ayer Hitam seat for the fifth time and will be challenged by Pakatan Harapan candidate Sheikh Omar Bagharib Ali and Muhammad Syafiq A. Aziz of Perikatan Nasional.

Malaysians go to the polls on Nov 19. – Bernama