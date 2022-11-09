Johor DAP chief: National election meant to choose prime minister

SIBU (Nov 9): Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong said Sarawak voters must view this 15th general election (GE15) as a national election choosing the prime minister of Malaysia.

Liew, who is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Iskandar Puteri candidate in this GE15, said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates seemed to touch only on local issues but this is not a state election.

“This is what the voters should consider carefully before they go to the poll on Nov 19,” he told a press conference here today.

With him were Lanang candidate Alice Lau, Sibu candidate Oscar Ling and Johor DAP branch secretary Andrew Chen.

He said there were three big coalitions consisting of PH, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in this GE15.

He said everyone knew PH’s choice of the prime minister is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim while PN is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“As for BN, their banners say their poster boy is Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, but in reality, it is Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi,” he added.

Liew said there was this fear that Zahid would become prime minister should BN win GE15 and most parties were staying away from him.

“A vote for GPS is a vote for Zahid,” he added.

Liew hoped PH would garner about 100 seats from the peninsula while the 10 seats from Sarawak and six seats from Sabah won in the GE14 would be retained in order to win this GE15.

“I know it is not easy but if everyone lends their support, we can win.”