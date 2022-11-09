Kit Siang to Wee: Prove I said Dr M corrupt

SIBU (Nov 9): DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has challenged MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to prove that he called former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad corrupt.

Lim said Wee must retract his statement should he fail to furnish the proof.

“MCA (president) Wee Ka Siong, he said that I said in the past that Dr Mahathir is a corrupt prime minister and now I support Dr Mahathir (and that) I cannot be trusted.

“I challenge Wee Ka Siong to prove that I have ever said that. If he cannot prove – to withdraw his statement – (because) I have never said that,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

In Penang on Monday, Wee had said that no one should listen to Lim’s prediction of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) chances of winning the 15th general election (GE15).

“At one time, he declared Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the most corrupt prime minister. After that, they hugged each other and he had forgotten what he had accused Tun (Mahathir) of,” New Straits Times quoted Wee as saying.

In response, Lim instead asked what the 1Malaysia Development Board (1MDB) scandal meant to certain parties.

“This also raises the question (as to) why Umno, MCA, and MIC and Sarawak parties have never condemned 1MDB, why?” he asked.

When asked about his prediction on the number of seats DAP would win in GE15, Lim sidestepped the question.

“I don’t want to make any prediction because I am not in the frontline leadership position.

“When (DAP secretary-general) Anthony (Loke Siew Fook) comes or (other) national leaders come – you ask them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling said many young people still feel this election has nothing to do with them.

However, according to him, there are many issues that actually relate directly to young people.

“For this election, people have to come out to vote to save the falling ringgit value It is about RM4.75 to US$1. This is directly related to the income that they have now.

“A lot of young people – they have to go overseas like Singapore to earn more income.

“And furthermore, the inflation characterised by the increase in prices of goods. I think this is GE of people’s livelihoods,” he said.

He singled out foreign investors losing their confidence in Malaysia and taking their investment elsewhere as among the reasons for the ringgit’s falling value.

Ling also touched on the lack of employment opportunities, where many graduates remain jobless.