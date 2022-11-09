KK candidate to focus on three pillars of GRS manifesto

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate for P172 Kota Kinabalu, Yee Tsai Yiew, welcomed the party’s manifesto enacted based on the 13 pillars which concerned more into views and sentiments of the people.

According to Yee, in this context, there are three pillars that she would like to focus on, firstly the efforts to claim Sabah’s rights from the Federal government based on the Malaysian Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that should be continued.

“There are still many improvements in the context of development under the spirit of MA63 and we will continue to demand our rights, this is important because Sabah is one of the parties for the formation of Malaysia and we will continue to defend justice in obtaining balanced progress and development in Sabah,” she said.

The GRS manifesto was launched by Sabah Chief Minister who is also the GRS chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hajiji Hj Noor at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here on Tuesday.

Yee, who is also the head of information for Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Api-Api division, wants to focus on several aspects namely women, family, community development and encourage youths’ involvement in the development of the country.

“In taking steps to realize the new Kota Kinabalu, I want to ensure that women and youths get equal opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship and as policy makers.

“It is time for women and youths to be given space in adding value to the community and national development,” she said.

In terms of presentation, Yee believes that by combining a suitable platform and a friendly approach with the people, she will be able to provide clear and comprehensive information to voters in her parliamentary constituency.

“Good presentation and the right medium should be used so that the manifesto can be understood by everyone because if the people do not understand what we want to achieve, how will they choose the best candidate to represent them.

“This manifesto should be delivered not only through walkabouts and being friendly with the people but also through social media which I think is the best platform for me to approach youth voters,” she added.