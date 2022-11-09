KK incumbent asked to show account of MoU’s RM4.3 million

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Warisan has asked DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s incumbent Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament, Chan Foong Hin, Chan to come clean on the RM4.3 million allocation which he received from Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.

Amanda Yeo Yan Yin who is Warisan’s candidate for KK, made the call after Chan via a Facebook Live on Monday night admitted to receiving the allocation following the inking of the controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PH and Umno’s Ismail.

“As a KK voter who voted Chan in 2018, I want to know where this MoU’s RM4.3 million was spent in the past year.

“I voted against Umno and against corruption and voted to kick Umno out. I certainly did not vote for PH to later on sign an MoU with Umno.

“I want Chan to table the accounts.

“Which contractor was appointed to do Chan’s works? What are the list of projects done? How much was spent for which project?” Amanda said in a statement on Wednesday.

She also questioned Chan whether he would sign another MoU 2.0, if PH loses the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Will Chan sign another MoU 2.0 with Umno after GE15 and receive millions again after GE15?”

For the record, PH had initially claimed that the “historic MoU” was for economic and political stability when it was first signed in September 2021.

However, Warisan then revealed that about RM350 million was received by PH’s MPs, to which no PH MP responded.

In April 2022, Chan finally admitted to receiving the money, but did not provide a detailed breakdown on the allocation spent.

Towards the end of her statement, Amanda pledged to honour the people’s mandate if elected.

“I will not sign any MoU. I will not take millions from Umno.

“My pledge and principle is to stand with the mandate of the people to reject corruption, reject kleptocrats, reject all forms of monetary inducements.”

Amanda is challenging Chan together with Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM), Yee Tsai Yiew of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component party, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), and independent candidate Marcell Jude Joseph for the seat.

Chan is seeking a second term as Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament while also defending the seat which DAP has won in the past three general elections.