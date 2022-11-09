Labour market to gain traction after GE15

KUCHING (Nov 9): The labour market is expected to benefit from the expected-expansionary fiscal policy after the 15th General Elections (GE15).

Analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) opine that Malaysia’s labour market will stay in recovery trend as indicated by job-vacancy rate 56 per cent in August 2022.

“With this upbeat labour market performances, we are optimistic of a stronger consumer spending in the second half of the year onwards,” it said in reviewing September’s labour market statistics.

“Plus, receding unemployment rate may lead Bank Negara Malaysia to consider for further normalisation of the overnight policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting in January 2023.”

This came after a recovery was seen in Malaysia’s labour market in September as jobless rate touched a new pandemic low at 3.6 per cent.

Labour force and employment continued expanding 2.9 per cent year on year (y-o-y) and 3.8 per cent y-o-y respectively, supported by robust domestic economic growth and upbeat external front.

Unemployment dropped further by 17.1 per cent y-o-y, marking the thirteen-consecutive months of contraction rate.

“In addition, outside labour force reduced by 2.3 per cent y-o-y, registering the eleventh-straight months of negative growth rate,” commented MIDF Research.

“By type, employment growth was driven by employer 9.7 per cent y-o-y, self-account worker 9.7 per cent y-o-y and unpaid family workers by seven per cent y-o-y. Employee segment which represents 75.9 per cent of total employment grew steadily by 2.2 per cent y-o-y.”

As for the third quarter of 2022, both labour force and employment growth hit new record high at 3.1 per cent y-o-y and 4.1 per cent y-o-y respectively. Unemployment fell the most 18.5 per cent y-o-y while jobless rate was the lowest since 2Q20.

“We believe the strong recovery in labour market would translate into stronger consumer spending as well as 3QCY22 GDP growth, foreseeing it to grow +12.5 per cent y-o-y,” MIDF Research said.

As such, labour market in Malaysia is expected to strengthen further in 4Q22 underpinned by upbeat momentum in domestic economy and steady expansion in external sector.

Moving into 2023, MIDF Research foresees Malaysia’s jobless rate to skid further at average of 3.5 per cent on the back of improving domestic economy, uptick in tourism-related activities and higher output capacity in primary sectors as commodity prices to stay elevated.

“We believe Malaysia’s economy to stay in upward trajectory underpin by robust domestic demand, international borders reopening, revival of construction projects, expansion of primary sectors amid elevated global commodity prices and modest external trade activities.

“In addition, we view post-GE15 will reduce domestic political uncertainties and certainly the new government will table an expansionary fiscal policy for 2023.

“We believe stimulus bullets for labour market recovery and domestic economic growth will be among the major elements in the upcoming Budget 2023 after GE15.”