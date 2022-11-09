Lau misleading voters as rising inflation a global issue, says Ching Yong

SIBU (Nov 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Lanang candidate Alice Lau has been taken to task for claiming that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be able to bring down the inflation rate to 0.66 per cent if it forms the next federal government.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong pointed out that inflation is no longer just a domestic issue but highly affected by international events.

“I think this sort of statement is highly misleading and it is not objective from an economic theory point of view, because she did not take into consideration of the impact that the Ukraine War had brought about,” he told a press conference today.

He explained that Ukraine is a big agriculture county and most of its wheat, barley, and rice were being exported to European countries.

“Russia is also supplying gas. However, that supply path has been destroyed and now Europe is going to experience a very cold winter. All these factors will lead to high inflation rate throughout the world,” he said.

In September, Bank Negara said Malaysia’s inflation rate was about 5 per cent.

Wong pointed out that the Bank of England revealed the inflation rate in September for Britain was about 9 per cent and predicted it would go up to 18.6 per cent in January – the highest for Britain in 50 years.

He said the inflation rate in Singapore in September was 7.5 per cent.

“So, inflation is no more a domestic problem, but affected by international events. In particular in Asia, the tension between China and Taiwan will cause a lot of instability in terms of the economy and cost of living,” he added.

Lau had based her claim on the period when PH held Putrajaya in 2018 and 2019 and, according to her, the inflation rate was 0.66 per cent.

According to statista.com, Malaysia’s inflation rate in 2018 was 0.97 per cent and 0.66 per cent in 2019.

In 2020, the country actually experienced deflation of -1.14 per cent, despite the Sheraton Move in February that led to the fall of the PH federal government.