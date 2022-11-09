Man killed after car collides with lorry in Bau

KUCHING (Nov 9): A 41-year-old male driver died after his car collided with a lorry near Kampung Sibuluh, Bau around 11am today.

The deceased has been identified as Spencer Michael.

According to a witness, the deceased was exiting a junction when his car collided with a lorry that was heading straight.

He was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been handed over to the police to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

The police has been contacted for more information.

