Miri cops arrest 26-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking

LIMBANG (Nov 9): Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for suspected involvement in drug trafficking at Hooven Garden in Miri around 12.30am yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also seized 11 plastic packets bearing the name ‘Juice Master’ suspected to contain Ecstacy from the suspect.

“A police team conducting patrol at the area stopped a suspicious car for inspection.

“During inspection, police found 11 plastic packets bearing the name ‘Juice Master’ weighing 404g, suspected to contain Ecstacy,” he added.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He took the opportunity to advise those with information regarding drug activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station to enable action to be taken.