More allocation for Chinese schools, missionaries and non-Muslim religious organisations in Sabah

TUARAN (Nov 9): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor announced an allocation of RM54 million to help Chinese schools and missionaries and non-Muslim religious organizations in Sabah next year.

He announced the allocation during a dinner with the Tuaran Chinese community at Dewan Seri Sulaman here on Tuesday.

The addition of RM7 million compared to RM47 million this year, he said, was in line with the solid commitment of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) government to ensure that the community’s needs continue to be prioritised.

“I hope that the aid distributed due to the concern of the state government will be able to ease the burden in building and repairing non-Muslim schools and houses of worship in the state.

“This will provide comfort and benefit to non-Muslims at the grassroots level. The state government always emphasises the principle of equality in all aspects and always helps its people regardless of race and religion.

“Since leading this state, I have given large allocations to the Chinese community to help in the education aspect as well as non-Muslim religious bodies. There is no favouritism in giving aid and we will help according to the needs of the people in this state,” he said.

Also present during the event were the state’s Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai who is also the Kiulu assemblyman and the GRS candidate for the Tuaran Parliament in the 15th General Election (GE15); Assistant Minister of Finance and Pantai Dalit assemblyman Datuk Jasnih Daya and patron of the Sabah Community Catalyst Association, George Teo.

Hajiji who is also the Sulaman assemblyman said that the Chinese community have many advantages, especially in business.

“The interests of the Chinese community include schools and culture, but we prioritise them under the GRS-BN government. The solid support of the Chinese community in Sabah to the GRS-BN government in GE15 will ensure that the well-being of the community continues to be fought for,” he said.

Accordingly, he asked the people in Tuaran to continue to support the GRS candidate for the Tuaran Parliament, to ensure the candidate’s victory in GE15.

“Don’t waste our votes, tell our children to be wise and mature voters. He (Joniston) is the candidate for the ruling government and will give the GRS-BN government a chance in this election,” he said.

Hajiji also explained that in the two years of ruling, GRS-BN has successfully done a lot, especially in the state’s economic recovery efforts after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The investor-friendly approach we implemented brought many foreign and local investors to Sabah, even many ambassadors and commissioners from Arab countries also met with me to see investment opportunities in the state.

“The presence of many investors and the opening of the factories, will provide many job opportunities for our children in Sabah. They no longer need to go abroad or the peninsula to earn a living,” he said while asking the people to continue to support the GRS-BN government.