New Sumatera plant a boon for Sime Darby Plant

KUCHING (Nov 9): SIME Darby Plantation Berhad (Sime Darby Plant) announced plans to build a new specialty oils and fats refinery in Sumatera through its downstream division, Sime Darby Oils (SDO).

A new refinery with a built-up area of 16 acres and a location in the Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone in North Sumatera’s Simalungun region was given approximately US$150 million or RM711.18 million in funding.

The anticipated start-up date for the refinery is 2024.

“To recap, SDO has long invested in the Indonesian market because the country is home to almost 34 per cent, or 256,169 acres, of its landbank,” commented MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

To date, the company’s downstream assets comprises 1 refinery in Pulau Laut, 2 kernel Crushing units in Rantau, South Kalimantan and Pemantang, Central Kalimantan.

Being the first refinery and fourth asset in Sumatera region, it would be equipped with cutting-edge technologies with a focus on specialty oils and fats for the export market.

The management projects that more than 450,000 Mt of palm lauric-based goods can be produced annually.

“Operationally, Sime Plant’s Indonesia fresh fruit bunch production (which accounts for about 29 per cent of the total group FFB) has been productive over the past two years.

“We anticipate this expansion in downstream segment to cater higher production coming from immature and young mature cultivation of 32,610ha (17 per cent) and 55,629ha (29 per cent) 191,825ha in upcoming three to four years.

“This investment is intended to add value to Sime Plant’s long-term plan and provide synergistic earnings growth for its upstream business. As to-date, downstream profit contribution is around 17 per cent to the total group and has improved 48 per cent y-o-y.

“It is still preliminary stage to assess the contribution hence, we make no changes to our earnings forecast for now.”

MIDF Research continued to like Sime Darby Plant, founded on its integrated operation, where the manufacturing segment, which accounts for roughly 17 per cent of group profit, will assist withstand and decline in average selling price for CPO – hence, lowering the volatility of earnings.