No different even if GPS wins GE15, says PSB Miri candidate

MIRI (Nov 9): The political situation in the country will not change even if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wins in the 15th general election (GE15), said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Miri, Datuk Lawrence Lai.

He said GPS will definitely form a federal government with Umno, PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s), and even with PN (Perikatan Nasional), which has been arguing with each other and fighting over who to be the prime minister.

“If such an outcome occurs, it will in fact fall into the political situation like the last election, namely the 14th general election (GE14),” said Lai.

However, he said, Miri voters who voted for the local opposition party in Sarawak can at least defend and restore the rights and interests of Sarawak and prevent them from being endlessly deprived by the peninsula-based parties if they win.

Touching on GE14, he said Pakatan Harapan (PH) only won just because of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Without Tun Mahathir, the 509 Malay votes for PH is gone. Therefore, it is an indisputable fact that PH, just like Umno, cannot hold a majority of seats at all in Parliament,” he said.

Thus, he said, he wants voters to know the current political situation in the country so that they can have a better understanding of the outcome of the vote before the actual polling day.

“Frankly, some voters just want to ‘change’ the prime minister this time. However, in GE14, the last parliament has changed three prime ministers in four years. Yet the life and income of the people of Sarawak did not improve.

“In fact, food prices and inflation have increased, Sarawak’s resources and sovereignty have not been recovered. Even the 20 per cent oil royalty has not been given back,” he said.

He added that the same topic of changing the prime minister is once again being used by the opponent parties to gain votes.

“Looking at the political situation in Malaysia, especially the Malay votes in the peninsula, they have been divided.

“If the voters in Miri voted for Pakatan Harapan, and the result is that the Pakatan Harapan vote is scattered, (Dato Seri) Anwar will still not be able to become the prime minister,” said Lai.