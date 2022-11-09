No mischief in viralled clip of man dismantling campaign flags

KUCHING (Nov 9): The district police here has clarified that a man seen in a viralled video dismantling the GPS flags at Jalan Pending is in fact a contractor that was employed by the party.

The video clip is believed to be recorded between 8.30am and 9.30am on Nov 8 near the SMK Chung Hua Middle School No.1

“Our investigations have shown that the man in the video is a contractor who was employed by the party (SUPP) to move 21 of the GPS flags to another location,” said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He also called on the public to refrain from making any speculation especially if it concerns the 15th General Election.

“This is to ensure that a smooth and harmonious elections can be held,” he added.

He revealed that the police have not found any form of mischief or criminal intent in this incident.