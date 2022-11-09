PBRS to sue over viral news

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) plans to take legal action against those responsible for making viral a news article from 2018 about the party quitting Barisan Nasional (BN).

Its information chief, Datuk Fredie Sua, said that recycling the old article was the work of irresponsible opposition with the aim of confusing the voters and supporters of BN-GRS in the 15th General Election.

“News like this which is not true and is simply slanderous is made up because the opposition has run out of capital to things to say to the voters. They are also worried of losing confidence in winning the hearts of the rakyat on Nov 19,” said Fredie.

“PBRS will investigate who is the mastermind of this slander and will follow up with legal action,” he stressed.