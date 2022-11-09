Permyjaya butter thief gets two months’ jail

MIRI (Nov 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to two months in jail for stealing 16 cans of Golden Churn butter.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Wesley Jackson, 25, of Desa Pujut Bandar Baru Permyjaya on his own guilty plea.

Wesley was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a possible fine upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Wesley and another man, who is still at large, stole 16 cans of Golden Churn butter from a supermarket in Pujut 3 on Nov 1, 2022 at 3.17pm.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.