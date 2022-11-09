Police: Two reports lodged over defamatory banners in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 9): Two police reports on election offences have been received from Kuching South City Council (MBKS), said police.

The Sarawak police spokesperson for the 15th General Election (GE15), Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong said the first report was made on Nov 8 over four campaign banners along Jalan Padungan which allegedly contained defamatory remarks.

“Written on the banners were ‘GPS Menang, Zahid Senang’ which is against the election rules and regulations,” he said in a statement today.

For the second police report by MBKS, a party’s political flag was found raised at Jalan Kampung Gersik, from a party that is not contesting in the area.

“Both of these cases have been referred to the Election Commission for further action,” he added.

All four banners and the flag were brought down by MBKS on Nov 8, the same day the reports were filed.

Meanwhile in Sarikei, the district police received a report of a political party flag that was found vandalised, Douglas said, adding the case is currently being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak police as of Nov 8 have approved a total of 146 permits for political parties to hold their campaigns and talks throughout the state.