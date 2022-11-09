Premier highlights need for these talents in specialised fields in line with IR4.0

MIRI (Nov 9): Sarawak needs more students and graduates in Materials Science and Bio-Chemistry to help develop the state’s own oil and gas products without having to import them, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said by 2030, Sarawak will be in need of experts and graduates in the two fields, which have the biggest work market in the state. Thus, Sarawak has sets its goal of becoming a high-income state and is moving towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0 in 2030.

“Firstly, we want to produce downstream products in the oil and gas industry, not just for exports, but also to come up with products from the oil and gas industry. That is why we want to produce Sarawakians with expertise in Materials Science.

“Secondly, just as important is Bio-Chemistry. We need students who excel in the subject, in the future. In fact, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is currently collaborating with Japan to produce biodiesel from algae. This means that we need experts in biology,” he said.

Abang Johari mentioned these in his address at the launching of the RM8.2 million Riam Hill International School (RHIS) at Riam Road here yesterday evening.

In a related development, Abang Johari said the state government fully supports the setup of RHIS which uses the Cambridge Education Syllabus, adding that it will be producing international standard graduates.

As chairman of Yayasan Sarawak, he said he will consider intake of eligible students from B40 and M40 groups into RHIS through the foundation.

“Thanks to the RHIS chief executive officer Dr Pauline Ho for being brave in transforming education in Sarawak, by turning an ordinary secondary school into a prestigious international school,” he said.

Touching on education, Abang Johari said even though the Education Ministry is under the federal government, Sarawak, through its own ministry, is still able to provide quality education to its students.

“That’s why we dare to set up international schools here and the state government also recognises Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), because we want to recognize Mandarin, which is also a well-known language in the business world,” he said.

“By mastering Mandarin, Sarawak can market its products all over the world, especially to China. That is why many Bumiputera students in this state enrolled in Chinese medium schools,” he added.

