Nyallau’s departure won’t affect support for PSB in Lubok Antu, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Nov 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said today that former Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau Badak’s withdrawal from the party would not do much harm to PSB’s battle in the parliamentary seat.

Wong, who is eyeing Sibu in this 15th general election (GE15), said no party leader or member is indispensable and PSB has no problem with the departure of Nyallau.

“If they want to leave, leave. In fact, the earlier they leave (PSB), the better as that would help the party.

“It will be a burden, if he didn’t leave early. His departure would not affect the support we have in Lubok Antu because (Engkilili assemblyman) Johnichal Rayong is working very hard,” he said at a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here.

According to Wong, Rayong had helped Nyallau to win the Lubok Antu parliamentary seat in the past general elections.

Engkilili is one of the two state seats under the Lubok Antu parliamentary constituency. The other one being Batang Ai.

“Those days when he (Nyallau) won Lubok Antu, he was helped by Rayong. Rayong helped him win (the election),” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

He said Nyallau could have won when the latter stood under the PSB ticket in Batang Ai during the last state election.

“He lost. He could have won but he never worked hard. We spent money on him, we funded him, but after he lost, he was no where to be seen,” pointed out Wong.

The PSB president said he had not received Nyallau’s resignation letter.

Despite so, he said: “Party must stay, members and leaders can come and go. No one is indispensable.”

Yesterday, Nyallau, in a statement, announced his resignation from PSB.

He confirmed that his resignation letter was sent to the PSB headquarters yesterday.

Following his resignation from PSB, Nyallau pledged his support for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the upcoming general election.