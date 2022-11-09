Rep calls urgent meeting on flood mitigation in Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 9): Another urgent meeting will be called with the relevant agencies to find immediate solutions to tackle the ‘sick’ project’ on flood mitigation in Bintulu, said Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang. This follows another series of flash floods in Bintulu recently.

“I was surprised when I come here, there are too many problems, I told the contractor this project has been sick, only now we know many problems have not been solved,” he told reporters after his visit to the site at Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 and Tanjung Batu area yesterday.

He revealed that he will get Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Amant Luat to call for another round of meeting with the relevant agencies.

“I don’t want only after we were hit by flash flooding, only then we act, we have to act now, the monsoon is coming probably at the end of November, we have to prepare what to do now,” he said.

Pang stressed that the matter must be tackled properly with urgency before it gets worse.

“I saw many issues here, no wonder people keep on blaming and complaining, as an elected representative, we have never been called for such a big problem, I hope from the meeting, this problem can be solved,” he added.

Pang noted that this is part of the flood mitigation project announced by Sarawak Premier in Jan 2020 with over RM200 million allocated for eight flood mitigation projects in Bintulu.

“When I came to know, they had already been delayed for one year, because of some internal issues,” said Pang.

During the visit, Pang also brought with him the Bintulu Development Authority deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan and Department of Irrigation and Drainage officers including the project consultant.