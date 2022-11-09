RM150 million Bandar Lawas Bridge to be ready by early 2025

LAWAS (Nov 9): The new Bandar Lawas Bridge is set to be the district’s iconic landmark upon its expected opening by early 2025.

The piling and earth works on the RM150 million project have already begun, with Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit as the appointed contractor.

Implemented by Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda), this bridge is among the 168 projects under the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA), which has been allocated with RM1.5 billion by the Sarawak government to expedite infrastructure developments in the Limbang and Lawas regions.

Apart from its key purpose to reduce the travelling time crossing Batang Lawas, and heading either up to Jalan Pulau Salam on the north side and Kampung Ladang Baru on the south side, this iconic bridge will also highlight architectural aesthetics such as tower arches and LED lights around the structure.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, also the NRDA board chairman, officiated at the project launch yesterday.

NRDA is one of three regional development agencies set up by the Sarawak government under the purview of Recoda. The other two are the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) and Highland Development Agency (HDA).

In his brief remarks, Recoda chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni said the Bandar Lawas Bridge project, which kicked off on May 26 this year, would involve the construction of a 642m long and 12.4m wide bridge, complete with four tower arches, suspension cables with LED lighting, as well as a 1.1km access road.

“Recoda will ensure that the works will be implemented according to schedule and in compliance with the set scopes and standards; actually, the works are already ahead of schedule.

“We also hope that the locals will give their full cooperation towards ensuring that this project could reach completion on time,” he said.

Meanwhile in his speech, Awang Tengah said apart from the Bandar Lawas Bridge, NRDA was also in the midst of implementing several other mega projects.

According to him, works on the new Lawas Airport and the 86km Northern Coastal Highway are expected to commence in the first and second quarter of next year, respectively.

Formerly known as Pan Borneo Highway Phase 2, the Northern Coastal Highway would be a four-lane dual carriageway, spanning over Limbang and Lawas.

Additionally, Awang Tengah said the petrochemical development in Lawas would result in the construction of an integrated refinery complex with an investment of US$5 billion (over RM23 billion) that would help create job opportunities for the locals.