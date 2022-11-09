Sabah, Sarawak should have one voice in demanding rights – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 9): Sabah and Sarawak should have one voice in demanding their rights as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said whoever has the mandate to form the government should listen to the voice of Borneo bloc.

“Any national party want to join force with us to form the Federal Government, they must give priority to Sabah and Sarawak.

“First, we must have one voice with Sarawak on this so that we can demand MA63. It is the most important.

“With one voice with Sarawak, we will be seen as a bloc that cannot be taken lightly by the federal government,” he said to reporters after attending a dinner with the Chinese community in Tuaran on Tuesday night.

He is also confident that GRS-BN will win excellently in this general election as it did in the last State polls.

Earlier, Hajiji called on voters to choose their leaders wisely and not be deceived by the tricks of the opposition who will spread slander during the campaign season.