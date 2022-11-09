Sagah: Willie’s hopping no effect on GPS’ chances of winning Puncak Borneo

SERIAN (Nov 9): Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah said Datuk Willie Mongin’s jumping to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will not affect Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) chances of winning in Puncak Borneo.

He said Willie decided to join PBB and GPS because Willie realised he could not do much to help the people if he remained in the opposition.

He believed Willie, who is defending Puncak Borneo as a GPS candidate, decided to join GPS based on his own experience.

“He (Willie) had seen the days when he was in the opposition, where there was nothing much he could do.

“Even if he wanted to do it but because of instability in the federal government, things could not be implemented in time.

“This is because, for example, before he could give the grant that had been approved, they had already changed the government and that allocation was withdrawn,” he told reporters when asked if the incumbent’s decision to join GPS is an issue in this 15th general election (GE15).

Earlier, he launched the GPS Puncak Borneo GE15 machinery at Kpg Sinjok in Siburan here.

Sagah, who is Tarat assemblyman, said what Willie had experienced over the past four years were administrative problems, but that was caused by the instability in the federal government.

“So him joining GPS should be a non-issue. The people should understand that,” he added.

On the people’s response toward GPS in Puncak Borneo, Sagah said GPS had always been strong in Puncak Borneo, adding that the response was very good.

He, however, said they cannot be complacent.

“GPS will sure win…but we cannot be complacent, you can never be complacent.

“You cannot take people for granted. If you don’t work, people will not reward also. So we still have to work hard.

“We have to keep the spirit burning, then at the end of the day we will prevail,” he said.

Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Willie were also present.