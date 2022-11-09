Sarawak’s political stability under GPS an example for other states to follow, says Riot

SERIAN (Nov 9): The political stability of Sarawak under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now an example for other states to follow, said Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

The Serian incumbent said due to GPS’ steadfastness and integrity, Sarawak often becomes the decision-maker or kingmaker in every transition of power as witnessed before.

“I urge the youth to continue fighting for GPS for the fate of Sarawak.

“Remember the pain everyone had to endure during the 22 months of the Pakatan Harapan government last year,” he said when launching the GPS youth machinery for Serian parliamentary constituency at its headquarters at Kampung Pichin hall here last night.

He added that only Sarawakians know what the people of Sarawak need.

The event was attended by some 500 participants inclusive of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) youth chiefs for Bukit Semuja, Kedup, and Tebedu constituencies, who also gave speeches to the participants last night.

During the event, Riot who also distributed GPS manifesto flyers to youth chiefs and the attendees.

Also present were GPS youth chiefs from Tebedu, Kedup, and Bukit Semuja respectively Denvi Mel, Donald Belayong, Albert Andrew, and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party youth chief for Serian Maxswyzer Richard Riot.