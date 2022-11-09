Sg Katibas fisherman lands Empurau weighing 16.5kg (Video)

SONG (Nov 9): A fisherman from Sungai Katibas here landed a massive Empurau fish (Tor tambroides) weighing 16.5 kilogrammes on Nov 6.

The fisherman Firstelly Anthony said he caught the fish with his brother in Sungai Katibas.

“The fish has been sold to a buyer at Song bazaar,” he added, without disclosing how much it was sold for.

Empurau is the most expensive fish in the country, priced between RM800 and RM1,000 per kilogramme (kg) for the bigger fish.

As for the smaller fish weighing around 3kg, it would cost between RM600 and RM800 per kg.

Wild Empuraus feed on riverine fruits such as ‘engkabang’ (Illipe nut), ‘ensurai’ (Dipterocarpus oblongifolius) that give the fish meat a distinctive and unique taste.