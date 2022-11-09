Sirim hails government’s drive to develop industries in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 9): Sirim Berhad (Sirim), a premier industrial research and technology organisation in the country, has welcomed the Sarawak government’s efforts to develop industries in Sarawak, said its president and CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad.

Dr Ahmad said since Sirim Sarawak was established in 1981, the organisation has played a pivotal role in the growth of industries throughout the state.

“Among them are calibration, certification, testing and many more industry-related services,” he mentioned at the launch of Sirim’s domestic gas stove testing laboratory which was officiated by Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi here yesterday.

Ahmad Sabirin noted that the launch of the laboratory marked the culmination of a journey that began on July 14, 2020 when the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication appointed Sirim Sarawak as the regulatory body to handle domestic gas stove testing in the state.

This was in line with the Gas Supply Act, Regulation 2017 which required that all domestic gas appliances using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) be affixed with the Sirim label before they are marketed.

“The safety of domestic gas stoves is very important because if they are damaged or installed incorrectly, these appliances can cause fires, gas leaks and even explosions,” he explained.

Ahmad Sabirin later participated in the exchange of documents under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) which aimed to develop entrepreneurs under the patronage of SEDC.

It seeks to provide a platform for training, consultation and developing certification for product services and human development.

Also present at the event were SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain, SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir and Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication permanent secretary Jafri Lias.