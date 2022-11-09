Soon Koh pledges to bid for funds to continue flood mitigation project in Sibu if elected

SIBU (Nov 9): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) aspirant for Sibu Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said today that he will bid for federal funds to continue with a flood mitigation project here, if he wins in the 15th general election (GE15)

He said the first two phases of the project commenced its implementation when Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was the federal minister overlooking the function of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

“The project was the one proposed and half-way implemented after the government previously despatched a team to Amsterdam for studies. As I said many times that DID was under Douglas Uggah when he was the federal minister. There was a concrete proposal after they sent a team to Amsterdam.

“The team came back with a flood mitigation plan for Sibu, divided into four phases. The first two phases at Upper Lanang have been implemented, which have proven to be very successful. But the remaining two phases are not done yet. The third phase is of vital importance because it involves Bukit Assek and Tiong Hua Road,” he told a news conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here.

Wong asserted that “what is in the plan is very simple”.

“You raise the road from Upper Lanang right to Sg Antu area. To make it a bump to prevent river water from overflowing. Any excessive water inland will be pumped out. This proves to be very effective.

“But the remaining two phases are not done. If I’m elected, I want to carry on with those two phases, which will be effective in mitigating flood,” he said.

He said continuing with the implementation of the third and fourth phases of the flood mitigation project was a concrete action that can solve the problem faced by the community.

According to him, among the last things that the people of Sibu need are unrealistic mega projects.

“We have to solve the problems faced by the people immediately before we talk about visionary projects for 10 or 20 years later such as turning Bukit Assek into a new Amsterdam,” he said.

He observed that Dudong assemblyman Dato Sri Tiong King Sing had been talking about doing dredging works for Rejang River to mitigate flood in Sibu.

“There is already a flood mitigation plan, so just proceed with it to solve the problem immediately. Don’t talk about dredging works that may not be so effective according to some specialists,” he said.

He said Bukit Assek assemblyman had also talked about seeking funds worth billions to develop his constituency.

“If they have a plan to turn Bukit Assek into a new Amsterdam, they should then disclose in details. Don’t engage in empty talks. Flash floods happen everywhere, not just in Sibu but also in Bintulu,” Wong added.

The PSB heavyweight is locked in a three-cornered fight with incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party and Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s candidate Clarence Ting in the Sibu parliamentary seat.