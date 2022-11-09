Strategy being planned to empower halal management in Sarawak, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Sarawak Islamic Council (Mais) has drawn up a strategy to empower halal management in the state, which would include a more efficient issuing process for halal certification and the development of the halal micro-industry.

In stating this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government had always been aware of the potential that could be explored from the halal industry for the entire ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family), especially concerning those involved in the micro small and medium enterprises (micro-SMEs).

“On the halal certification, I hope that Mais would work more closely with the Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) to ensure that the aspirations of companies wanting to explore halal industry could be realised,” said Abang Johari in his speech, read by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, for the ‘Budget Initiative Campaign’ session, run in conjunction with the Malaysia Halal Tour Programme Sarawak 2022’ at Dewan Majma’ Tuanku Abdul Halim Mua’adzam Shah here yesterday.

It is stated that as at August this year, a total of 746 premises in Sarawak had been halal- certified.

This, said Abang Johari, would be a plus factor in attracting more tourists from the Middle Eastern countries and also making Sarawak a Muslim-friendly investment destination.

The Premier, also the Minister for Finance and New Economy, added that the Halal Industry Master Plan (HIMP) 2030 was introduced by the government as a manifestation of the halal industry being ‘a national strength’ that should be prioritised and improved from time to time.

In this regard, he said the state government was fully supportive of the implementation of HIMP 2030.

“This master plan is also seen to be moving in tandem with Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which also puts emphasis on the agricultural sector towards producing quality and nutritious food.

“PCDS 2030 also focuses on the development of digital infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector, emphasising on production and marketing to make the agricultural sector more sustainable; thus, further guaranteeing food security for the country, and also the world in general,” he said.

On his official working visit to attend the World Halal Business Conference (WHBCC) 2022 in Australia in September, he highlighted the aspects of the food supply chain, which had become a global issue.

“I hope that the PCDS 2030 agenda to make Sarawak a net exporter of high quality agriculture produce and products by 2030 could meet domestic and international demands, especially in the global halal market,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari said there were several initiatives, injected with an allocation of RM92 million, that focused on boosting the country’s halal industry, including the continuation of the RM59-million Halal Hub Centre Development project in Tanjong Manis set for completion next year in 2023; and the Malaysian Services and Halal Global Programme to promote halal products in the global market with an allocation of RM8 million.

The other initiatives, he added, were enhancing the compliance with halal certification and adapting to halal innovations with an allocation of RM6.5 million; and introducing the Halal Endowment for Disabled SMEs, meant to implement an on-boarding programme for disabled individuals wanting to venture into halal business, with an allocation of RM2.5 million.

Abang Johari also highlighted the development of the Halal Integrated Information System with an allocation of RM3.5 million, as previously announced by caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Premier said upon completion, this system would function as the database and reference point to check and assess the halal status of overseas products.

“This is another proactive step by the federal government, which is always ahead of foreign countries by ensuring that the halal industry is able to become the biggest contributor to the national economy.”

Abang Johari also hailed the nation’s halal industry as having registered many successful achievements at international level.

“The benefits are also felt by the entire ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

“I am confident that the plans and policies formulated under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and HIMP 2030 are able to bring the halal industry to an even higher level.

“God-willing, as long as I lead Sarawak, the halal industry will always be given the priority in the current development of the state and it can contribute to the economic growth of the country.

“I also want to assure all that programmes such as the Malaysia Halal Tour will continue to be intensified in Sarawak, since we want to uplift the halal industry in line with other states,” he said.

Also present at yesterdday’s event were Ministry of International Trade and Industry secretary-general Datuk Seri Lokman Hakim Ali, Mais president Datu Misnu Taha, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron, and HDC chief executive officer Hairol Ariffein Sahari.