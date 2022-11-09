S’wak Customs records 9 cases of drug smuggling via express bus from Sept 26-Oct 9

KUCHING (Nov 9): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has recorded nine cases of drug smuggling activities during the roadblocks that was held along Jalan Sarikei-Sri Aman between Sept 26 and Oct 9.

JKDM Sarawak director Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman in a statement today said all of the drugs were found inside parcels which were delivered via express bus.

“The seized drugs consisted of methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy worth RM1.15 million and are packed in food packets to confuse the authorities,” said Ahmad Taufik.

He added that the department has shifted its focus on express bus following their success on Sept 26 which saw them uncovering and seizing of RM384,700 worth of ketamine from an express bus.

The operation is also to curb intercity drug smuggling activities.

The first four cases were recorded on Oct 1 between 2.18am and 4.56am followed by the fifth case around 1.30am on Oct 4.

The sixth and seventh cases were recorded at 11.30am on Oct 5 while the eighth and ninth cases were recorded at 2.33am on Oct 6.

All nine cases are being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39(2) of the same Act.

Those with information of drugs smuggling activities are to call the department’s took free line at 1-800-88-8855 or contact the nearest JKDM office.