Take care of people’s livelihood, welfare first, PSB candidate tells Premier

KUCHING (Nov 9): It is more important for the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to make use of his ability to take care of the livelihood and welfare of Sarawakians and claim back resources as much as possible instead of deciding who is going to be the next prime minister, said Lue Cheng Hing.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) 15th general election (GE15) candidate for Stampin said even the proposal for Sarawak to have the deputy prime minister post is meaningless if it carries no real power.

“This (taking care of people’s livelihood and welfare) is better than to use his ability to decide who is going to be the next Prime Minister and ‘get messy’ with West Malaysia politics.

“The proposal to have a Deputy Prime Minister for Sarawak is also meaningless if the post carries no real power,” Lue said in a statement today.

He pointed out that despite being the kingmaker in determining two previous Prime Ministers, and succeeded in elevating the status of the title of Chief Minister to Premier, and the recognition of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partner status in the Federation in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), little can be seen of any real and tangible benefits to the people of Sarawak.

“Sarawak remains one of the poorest states in the federation. Sarawak only can get back another five per cent revenue from the oil and gas revenue despite the Sarawak government having won the court case against Petronas, the Continental Shelf Act was not repealed, and many others.

“As for the 2023 budget allocation, Sarawak’s allocation is even less than the smallest state of Malaysia, that is Perlis, this is humiliating,” he said.

With that, he pledged that if he is elected, he will strive his best to serve the people and fight for Sarawak accordingly.