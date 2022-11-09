Tanjung Batu rep: Repair works of collapsed road in Bintulu to take 2 weeks

BINTULU (Nov 9): The repair works on a collapsed section of Jalan Bakeri Ting will be fully completed in two weeks’ time, assured Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He said the repairs would take time and the contractor has been instructed to build a temporary access road to Tanjung Batu.

“I give them three days to build a temporary access road to Tanjung Batu. I will follow up with them closely,” he told reporters when met at the site today.

Pang said that the particular section of the road had collapsed due to erosion and it normally caters to heavy traffic heading to Tanjung Batu and Kidurong areas.

Currently there is a drainage construction project carried out in the area.

“For safety reasons, I have asked them to install more signal lights, especially at night to alert road users that the road is closed temporarily so that they can use alternative roads,” he said.

Pang hopes the temporary access road will be ready in three days while the damaged section is being repaired.

He also reminded the contractor to carry the repair works out properly, to avoid compromising public safety.