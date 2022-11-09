Tuaran STAR leader quits and campaigns for Madius

TUARAN (Nov 9): Former Tuaran STAR vice chief Jaimon Lambu will campaign for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau in the 15th General Election (GE15).

According to Jaimon, he resigned and left STAR because he did not agree to the cooperation between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional – Umno.

“This is not the original struggle of STAR. Previously, when I campaigned with other friends to join STAR, I found it quite difficult because of the cooperation that had been built with BN-Umno.

“My wife who is the Sulaman STAR deputy women chief has also resigned. In fact, all of us, including the children, have already filled up the membership forms to join UPKO,” he said.

Jaimon said that on Tuesday after handing over the membership applications to Madius during a campaign event.

According to Jaimon, the decision was made after long considerations.

“Before making the decision, I contacted my friends at STAR and informed them about this intention.

“I told them that I don’t mind not having any post in the party because my intention is to campaign for the PH candidate to ensure that BN-Umno is not in power again after this GE,” he said.

He added that at least 50 STAR members will be making the same decision in near future.