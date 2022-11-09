Tuaran votes leaning towards local party – Joniston

TUARAN (Nov 9): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) candidate Datuk Joniston Bangkuai received a positive reception from marketgoers and vendors during his campaign walkabout at Pekan Tamparuli here on Wednesday.

Many people of all ages made the most of the opportunity to get up and personal with Joniston, who serves as Kiulu assemblyman and assistant minister for the state’s Tourism, Culture, and Environment.

They also shared their plights and aspiration.

“This walkabout has allowed me to connect with the community and to better understand the problems they face, which are mostly bread and butter.

“I’m giving my commitment to fight for them and to work for their aspiration. I hope the people will give me the chance to be their elected representative,” he told reporters.

In the 15th General Election, Joniston is set to wrest the Tuaran parliament seat from incumbent Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (Pakatan Harapan).

He will also face off against Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas (Warisan); Muminin Kalingkong @ Norbinsha (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air); Bobby Lewat (independent), and Datuk Noortaip Suhaili (independent).

When asked about his chances of winning and garnering votes from the younger generation, Joniston believed Tuaran constituents are looking for a change and leaning towards a local party.

“I am representing the local coalition party Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and my watikah (candidate appointment letter) is signed by Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. As a local political party, GRS is well-versed in the challenges that must be overcome.

“To say I am worried (about young voters) is an understatement. I am aware of their stance, and they, like many older voters, want progress. Both the young and old share same aspiration.

“The people want a leader with clear direction. We want to see our young people succeeding, so I recognise the value of youth engagement and have long pushed for them to take on leadership roles at the community level,” said Joniston.

During the walkabout campaign, Joniston ran into Madius, who was also making rounds at the Tamparuli market.

They were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. Additionally, supporters of GRS and Pakatan Harapan also exchanged well wishes.