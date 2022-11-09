Uggah: Rapu a worthy successor for Betong

SPAOH (Nov 9): Betong parliamentary constituency has a worthy successor in Dr Richard Rapu, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah opined that Dr Richard Rapu is qualified to be Betong MP, should he win in the 15th General Election (GE15) due to his proven track records when serving under him in Betong parliamentary and Bukit Saban state constituencies for 14 years.

Uggah who is former Betong MP and current Bukit Saban assemblyman made these remarks during two separate election briefings for the 11 Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) sub-branches here yesterday.

Dr Richard Rapu alias Aman Begri, 59, who is a veterinarian by training and also the political secretary to Sarawak Premier is featured as the new face for GPS’s candidate in Betong after its incumbent MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat has decided not to seek re-election.

“Rapu joined me when I was a federal minister as a political secretary to the Prime Minister since 2008 for eight years. In 2016 when I came back to serve in the state cabinet, he joined me as a political secretary to Sarawak Premier until now,” Uggah said.

“He (Rapu) has travelled the length and breadth of Betong many times with me and Chuat and has helped us a lot. As such he has very intimate knowledge of the rural situations in Betong, its peoples’ expectations and hardships,” he added.

Uggah disclosed that Chuat had expressed his decision to quit politics to him and the former Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Alfred Jabu six months ago.

“We had persuaded him (Chuat) to stay but he had made his decision to give way to new, younger leader. So, we had a discussion and picked Dr Richard Rapu as the best candidate to take over, with consent from the Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We hope all Betong voters, including the new voters of Undi18 to give their full support to him as GPS candidate,” he urged.

In his appreciation to Chuat for his service, he said, “This is PBB’s tradition and hallmark where older leader steps down of his own accord to make way for a new leader. This is PBB’s strength too.”

Uggah, also the GPS election director, called on the people to be cautious of those from the opposition folds who stir sensitive sentiments in fishing for votes.

“Anang sesat di bai antu kamba,” he spoke in the Iban language, which literally means calling on the people not to be led astray by the mischievous Kamba forest evil spirit.

“Racial issues or sentiments have no place in Sarawak. All races need to respect one another and let us keep it that way,” he said.

“And to our campaigners, let us all work very hard to keep Betong for the state ruling government like we what we have done for years,” he added.