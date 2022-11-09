Warisan Karamunting Chinese affairs coordinator resigns

SANDAKAN (Nov 9): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Karamunting Chinese affairs coordinator David Fong Vun Fui who announced his immediate resignation from the party and all posts, took a swipe at the party leadership.

He claimed Warisan leaders including party president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal have been misleading Sabahans with their inconsistencies and lies.

“Shafie and other Warisan Chinese leaders are not practicing what they are preaching and this has confused many grassroot leaders like me,” Fong said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Their inconsistencies have led to grassroot leaders questioning their credibility and sincerity in championing the rights of Sabahans, he added.

“They are telling Sabahans the party’s political struggle is for Sabah people, West Malaysia political parties cannot be trusted but on the hand they will collaborate with those parties to form the Federal Government,” he said.

Fong sais Warisan misled Sabahans during their nearly two years in power by creating ministries which have no power to oversee the functions of the relevant departments, adding that, education and health related matters are under Putrajaya.

“I am confused and disappointed with the party leadership as they are not really concerned with the well-beings of Sabahans,” he said.

Fong said he will continue to expose Warisan leaders’ insincerities in the run up to the Nov 19 polls because he has enough of their lies and does not want Sabahans to continue to be taken on a ride by them.

Fong announced he is throwing his support behind GRS Batu Sapi candidate Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan and win over Chinese voters in the parliamentary constituency.