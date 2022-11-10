Abd Karim: Kuching City’s Malaysia Cup performance shows Sarawak ‘still has it’

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 10): The performance of Kuching City FC in the Malaysia Cup competition this year signifies Sarawak’s competitiveness in Malaysian football.

In stating this, Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also believed that with good management, the team could go far.

“I am sure that Sarawak football fans, not just those from Kuching, are proud of Kuching City FC at the moment,” he told reporters here after officiating at the ‘Program Tuisyen Rakyat & Seminar Motivasi SPM’ in the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) Sarawak Office here yesterday.

Adding on, he was encouraged by the full turnout of supporters at the Stadium Negri during the first leg Malaysia Cup quarter-final match between Kuching City FC and Sabah on Nov 5, where the hosts lost 0-1.

“It was a spectacular sight, because the Stadium Negri has not been filled with supporters for so long, and to see the stadium filled with supporters during a football match – it’s a lovely sight.

“This said, Sarawakians would come to watch a match if a team representing Sarawak is doing well,” he said, calling upon all Sarawakians to continue supporting their local teams.

Kuching City FC recorded a historic first-ever qualification to the Malaysia Cup quarter-final stage this season after defeating Penang FC 4-3 on aggregate.

Tonight, the return leg of Kuching City’s quarter-final battle against Sabah would take place at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.