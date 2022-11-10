Assemblyman highlights need to upgrade course at iconic Bintulu Golf Club

BINTULU (Nov 10): The golf course and other related facilities at the Bintulu Golf Club must be upgraded accordingly, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He regarded such improvement works as important in that the iconic golf course, complemented by the beautiful scenery of Tanjung Batu Beach here, would continue to attract golfers, especially the foreigners.

“We have many foreign investors who play golf during the weekend.

“As such, it is a must for our (club) management and office-bearers to upgrade the facilities, so as to continue impressing the foreigners who are in Bintulu.

“This iconic golf club can benefit the people and the foreigners,” he said in a press conference at the club yesterday.

In stating this, Pang gave his assurance of assisting the club raise funds for the upgrading works, adding that it could be included under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocation for next year.

At the same time, he said he would also approach the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), the owner of the golf club, to request for more funding.

On another subject, Pang dismissed the perception of golf as ‘a sport only for the rich’.

“Golf is an international game – you can practise here (at the club) and join the events, including the international-level ones, if you’re talented.

“In fact, everyone from all walks of life can enjoy golf at Bintulu Golf Club,” he said.

He also hailed young golfer Ashley Lau as ‘Bintulu pride’ for having successfully promoted the good image of Malaysia in international golf.

“Most importantly, she (Ashley) is from Bintulu, which has produced many talented young golfers.”

Meanwhile, Bintulu Golf Club secretary-general Ting Kok Tiong said to date, the club has about 1,000 members, including 100 foreigners who are mostly from Korea and Japan.

Adding on, he said the club is considered a public golf club.

“We have the most affordable monthly subscription fee, of RM60, if compared with other golf clubs in Sarawak.

“Our club caters for people from all walks of life who are interested in playing golf, and at the same time, we also groom more young golfers.”

Ting also said at 30 years old, the club is considered ‘very old’ and in this regard, he admitted that it would need some necessary upgrades.

“The upgrades would add value to the club, especially in view of it being located in such a strategic location.

“Long-term-wise, we are seeking YB (Pang)’s assistance in improving our facilities. We have a plan and will submit it to the BDA together with our budget.

“Hopefully with YB’s assistance, we could push it through; if we could get this plan approved, we would later on have a very beautiful golf club in Bintulu.

“This would also be good for the BDA, in that we only have one golf course in Bintulu and with all the foreign investments coming in, Bintulu is growing very fast.

“As such, we need to have a good golf club to impress the foreigners and also for them to enjoy golf,” said Ting.

He also said the club remains active in running its junior golfing programme.

“We have almost 50 junior members – it is free coaching for the young golfers every weekend,” he added.