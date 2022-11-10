Be loyal to party even if not nominated, Wan Junaidi tells PBB members

KUCHING (Nov 10): Former Santubong MP Dato Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today urged Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) members to remain loyal to the party even if they are not nominated as candidates in the 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking to the reporters, he said the party’s struggles to fight the interest of people was more important than being candidates.

“As a member of the party, I will remain loyal to the party, I will continue to support whoever the candidates are chosen by the party. We should observe the concept of lifelong loyalty to the party.

“If we want to maintain our party, to strengthen our party, every leader must have that determination,” he said when met during a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) campaign programme with its Santubong GE15 candidate Dato Seri Nancy Shukri at Kampung Senari in Bako today.

He said despite leaving the party, those members should give undivided support to those who have been chosen as candidates to ensure the party can win the seats.

“Some people, when they are not selected to become the candidates, they just leave the party. They even did not offer help or support to the candidate.

“Doesn’t matter if the party member leaves the party by himself or because of being forced to leave the party, as party members, we should give undivided support. That is more important.

“When I see what is happening in the peninsula, I feel sad to see some of the leaders leave their party just because they are not being nominated.

“If you aren’t loyal to the party, how can you get the trust of other political parties?

“This attitude shows how ungrateful the person is. The party sacrificed a lot for them when they were chosen to be the candidates,” he said, referring to two former Umno MPs who recently defected from their parties after being dropped from the candidacy list.

On Saturday, incumbent Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and incumbent Maran MP Ismail Abd Muttalib confirmed that they will be contesting in the upcoming polls under the Perikatan Nasional ticket.

Both former Umno members defected from their parties after their names were dropped from the candidate list.