Covid-19 cases rise to 221, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (10 NOVEMBER): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah broke the 200-mark with 221 reported on Thursday.

One death was recorded in Papar.

“Sabah recorded 221 new cases, a hike of 48 cases compared to previously (173 cases). The increase is due to the rise in positivity rate from 8.65 percent to 10.78 percent with test samples taken totalling 2,051,” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Kota Kinabalu recorded three-digit cases with 103 new infections, which is 25 more than the previous day, he said.

He added that four districts recorded double-digit cases. They are Tuaran with 36 cases, Papar with 19 cases, Tawau with 15 cases and Penampang with 13 cases.

A total of 10 districts recorded zero new cases in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 221 cases, there are three each under category one and category four.