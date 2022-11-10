Dr Sim: GE15 chance to give GPS bigger mandate for better deals

SIBU (Nov 10): The 15th General Election (GE) is an opportunity for all Sarawakians to remain united and give a stronger mandate to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) through the victory of its candidates, Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president pointed out that never before in Malaysian history had any party offered the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) post to GPS even before the election.

“This shows the strength of GPS if it can win big in this election,” he told a press conference at SUPP Dudong office here today.

Also attending the event were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and SUPP candidate for Lanang Wong Ching Yong.

Dr Sim said the DPM offer was made by both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He informed that the last time when GPS won big, they had asked for the post of the DPM, but were told that the offer would be considered.

‘Why? Because the government was strong at the time and now they are so divided that they are offering us the post even before the election,” he added.

However, Dr Sim said he had no idea who would win in this election and who would be in the Opposition.

“We will only speak to the winners on the night of the election and not the losers. What is there to talk with to the losers?”

With bigger mandate, he said they could think of bringing back the health and education autonomy and all the rights that belong to Sarawak.

“This is only possible when they are weak and we are strong,” he said.

Speaking further, Dr Sim noted that to win Lanang and Sibu seats required the cooperation and collaboration from all the SUPP branches in these two constituencies.

“This includes the three state seats under Sibu – Pelawan, Bawang Assan and Nangka – and two state seats under Lanang – Dudong and Bukit Assek.”

He was happy to note that there was no infighting among the branches and the members had been cooperating well.

“This augurs well to ensure victory in both seats.”

On a related matter, Dr Sim hit out at the DAP for “always employing dangerous strategies” in their campaigns such as creating fear and spreading misleading news.

“They are bankrupt of ideas and are simply incompetent when given a chance and have no idea on how to do things.”