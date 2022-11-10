Driver unhurt after lorry catches fire along Jalan Miri-Bintulu

LIMBANG (Nov 10): A 43-year-old man managed to escape unscathed after the lorry that he was driving caught fire after the Marudi junction along Jalan Miri-Bintulu in Miri last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of firefighters from Lopeng fire station was deployed to the scene, located about 20 kilometres from the fire station after receiving a call at 8.20pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the lorry, which was driven by a 43-year-old man, was destroyed by fire,” he said in a press statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to bring the fire under control at 8.50pm and extinguished minutes later.

The operation ended at 8.58pm.