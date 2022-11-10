Fire destroys car, damages house car porch ceiling in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 10): A car which was parked at the car porch of a house at Taman Punica in Jalan Matang here was destroyed by fire last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said they were notified of the incident at 10.27pm and deployed firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a car which was parked at the car porch and had spread to the to the ceiling of the car porch,” it said, adding that the ceiling of the car porch was also partially damaged in the incident.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to control the fire at 11.16pm. The fire was fully extinguished at 11.38pm.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

After ensuring that situation at the scene was safe, the firefighters wrapped up the operation.