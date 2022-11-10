GE15: Former PBK veep urges Lun Bawangs to support Henry Sum in Lawas

LAWAS (Nov 9): Former Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) vice-president Peter Asut is urging the Lun Bawang community to vote for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Lawas seat Datuk Henry Sum Agong in the 15th general election (GE15).

Peter said Henry Sum’s re-nomination as the GPS’ candidate for Lawas is a reflection of the top party leadership’s trust in him.

“He may hold a ministerial position in the federal government if GPS becomes part of coalition to form the federal government on Nov 20, which is good for the people of Sarawak, “ he said when campaigning for Henry Sum at Kampung Purusia yesterday.

Henry Sum is the caretaker Deputy Minister of Transport and is seeking his sixth-term as MP.

He is the first Lun Bawang to be appointed to the federal cabinet and had held the portfolios of Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumer Affairs.

Peter, who contested as PBK candidate in the Ba Kelalan seat in the last state election, said the result of the state election made him realised that Sarawakians strongly support GPS as they saw the importance of unity for Sarawak to move forward.

“Following that, I have thus come to the conclusion that in order to protect our interest, unity of Sarawakians is only strong when Sarawakians are united as one. Sarawak should not be divided against itself. We must be united as one,” he added.

In the last state election, Peter was involved in a five-cornered fight against Baru Bian of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Sam Laya of GPS, PKR’s Martin Samuel Labo and Independent candidate Agnes Padan, which saw Baru winning the seat with an increased majority.

Peter left PBK shortly after the last election.

Henry Sum is facing Baru and Pakatan Harapan candidate Japar Suyut in GE15.