GE15: Zahid reiterates stand on Ismail Sabri as PM candidate

MELAKA (Nov 10): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated today that Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remains BN’s prime ministerial candidate for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the decision was final and there was no need to speculate on the matter while BN was campaigning to win this election.

“When Umno and BN make a decision, we are committed to determining that our prime ministerial candidate is the one who is doing his job well in Putrajaya now.

“Don’t speculate and predict… don’t ‘poke and prod’ us because we have no problem at all,” he said when speaking at a meeting with BN candidates, machinery and supporters at the Bukit Terendak district polling centre in Sungai Udang here, today. — Bernama